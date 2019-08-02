/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Portage la Prairie/

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MB, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding water systems with Dan Vandal, Parliamentary Secretary for the Minister of Indigenous Services, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Irvine Ferris, Mayor of Portage la Prairie.

Date: Friday, August 2, 2019



Time: 1:00 p.m. CDT



Location: Water Pollution Control Facility

400 River Road

Portage la Prairie, Manitoba

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Kathy McGregor, Communications Coordinator, City of Portage la Prairie, 204-239-8334, kmcgregor@city-plap.com; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

