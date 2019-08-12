/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Paradise/ Français
Aug 12, 2019, 07:30 ET
PARADISE, NL, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment; and His Worship Dan Bobbett, Mayor of the Town of Paradise.
|
Date:
|
Monday, August 12, 2019
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m. [NDT]
|
Location:
|
Splash Pad at Paradise Park
For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Erin Shea, Director of Communications, Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment, 709-725-4321 (cell), erinshea@gov.nl.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
