/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in North Glengarr/ Français
Aug 13, 2019, 06:00 ET
NORTH GLENGARRY, ON, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important event with Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for North Glengarry – Prescott – Russell; Robert Kirby, Warden of the United Counties of Prescott and Russell; and Jamie MacDonald, Mayor of North Glengarry.
|
Date:
|
August 13, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. (EDT)
|
Location:
|
Creek Road Bridge
|
[near intersection of Macleod Road and Creek Road]
|
North Glengarry, ON K0B1E0
|
In case of inclement weather:
|
Glengarry Sports Palace
|
170 McDonald Blvd.
|
Alexandria, ON
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Sarah Huskinson, Chief Administrative Officer, Township of North Glengarry, 613-525-1625, cao@northglengarry.ca; Justin Bromberg, Chief of Staff and Communications Manager, The United Counties of Prescott and Russell, 613-675-4661 ext. 2002, JBromberg@prescott-russell.on.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
Share this article