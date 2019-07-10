/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Niagara Falls/

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important announcement about support for green infrastructure funding in Ontario with the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Jim Diodati, Mayor of the City of Niagara Falls; Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre and Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines.

Date: Wednesday, July 10, 2019 Time: 2:30 p.m. EDT Location: 3599 Macklem St.

Niagara Falls, ON L2G 6C7

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

