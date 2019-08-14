/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure announcement in New Brunswick/ Français

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Aug 14, 2019, 06:00 ET

UTOPIA, NB, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Jeff Carr, Minister of Environment and Local Government, and Member of the Legislative Assembly for New Maryland–Sunbury.

Date:

Wednesday, August 14, 2019


Time:

10:00 a.m. (ADT)


Location:

Lake Utopia Hatchery

1209 Route 785

Utopia, New Brunswick

Follow us on TwitterFacebook and Instagram

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Jeremy Trevors, Communications Officer, New Brunswick, 506-453-5912, jeremy.trevors@gnb.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Infrastructure Canada

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure announcement in New Brunswick/

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Aug 14, 2019, 06:00 ET