/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in Montréal/

MONTREAL, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal.

Date: Monday, June 10, 2019



Time: 2:00 p.m.



Location: City Hall

155 Notre-Dame St. East

Montréal, Quebec, H2Y 1B5

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Tel.: 613-697-3778, Email: ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Geneviève Jutras, Press Secretary, Office of Montréal's Mayor and the Executive Committee, Tel: 514 243-1268, Email: genevieve.jutras@ville.montreal.qc.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, Tel.: 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

