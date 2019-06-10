/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in Montréal/
Jun 10, 2019, 07:00 ET
MONTREAL, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal.
|
Date:
|
Monday, June 10, 2019
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Location:
|
City Hall
|
155 Notre-Dame St. East
|
Montréal, Quebec, H2Y 1B5
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Tel.: 613-697-3778, Email: ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Geneviève Jutras, Press Secretary, Office of Montréal's Mayor and the Executive Committee, Tel: 514 243-1268, Email: genevieve.jutras@ville.montreal.qc.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, Tel.: 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca
