/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure announcement in Montague/

MONTAGUE, PE, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; and the Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy.

Date: Thursday, July 25, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m. (ADT)



Location: Kaylee Hall

2316 Highway #3, Pooles Corner

Montague, Prince Edward Island

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Katie MacDonald, Communications Officer, Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, 902-314-3996, katiemacdonald@gov.pe.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

