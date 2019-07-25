/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure announcement in Montague/ Français
Jul 25, 2019, 07:00 ET
MONTAGUE, PE, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; and the Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, July 25, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. (ADT)
|
Location:
|
Kaylee Hall
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Katie MacDonald, Communications Officer, Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, 902-314-3996, katiemacdonald@gov.pe.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
