/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Mahone Bay/

MAHONE BAY, NS, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for South Shore–St. Margarets; Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Member of the Nova Scotia Legislative Assembly for Lunenburg; and His Worship David Devenne, Mayor of the Town of Mahone Bay.

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2019



Time: 1:30 p.m. (ADT)



Location: Town of Mahone Bay Council Chambers

493 Main St.

Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia

