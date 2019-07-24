/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Lockeport/

LOCKEPORT, NS, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Lockeport wastewater system with the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Lunenburg; and Mayor of Lockeport, George Harding.

Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2019



Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT



Location: Lockeport Visitor Information Centre

157 Locke street

Lockeport, Nova Scotia

