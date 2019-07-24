/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Lockeport/
LOCKEPORT, NS, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Lockeport wastewater system with the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Lunenburg; and Mayor of Lockeport, George Harding.
Date:
Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Time:
3:30 p.m. EDT
Location:
Lockeport Visitor Information Centre
157 Locke street
Lockeport, Nova Scotia
For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Blaise Theriault, Nova Scotia Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Mobile: 902-476-5092, blaise.theriault@novascotia.ca, Town of Lockeport, 902-656-2216, townoflockeport@ns.sympatico.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
