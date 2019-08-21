/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Killarney/ Français
Aug 21, 2019, 12:00 ET
KILLARNEY, ON, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Marc Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt.
Date:
Wednesday, August 21
Time:
3:30 pm, EST
Location:
796 ON-64
For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Kaylie Dudgeon, Special Assistant, Nickel Belt MP, Marc Serré, 705-897-2222, marc.serre.c1a@parl.gc.ca; Candy K. Beauvais, Clerk-Treasurer, Municipality of Killarney, 705-287-2424 x203; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
