/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure announcement in Kensington/

KENSINGTON, PE, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding green and community infrastructure investments with the Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development and the Honourable Matthew MacKay, Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture.

Date: Monday, August 19, 2019



Time: 1:00 p.m. (ADT)



Location: Kensington Town Hall

55 Victoria Street East

Kensington, Prince Edward Island

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-996-4649, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Katie MacDonald, Communications Officer, Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, 902-314-3996, katiemacdonald@gov.pe.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

