/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Inuvik/ Français

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Jun 28, 2019, 11:00 ET

INUVIK, NT, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement regarding climate change with Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Alfred Moses, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Wally Schumann, Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment.

Date:

Friday, June 28, 2019


Time:

2:00 p.m. MDT


Location:

Inuvik Mike Zubko Airport – Inside main terminal building
Airport Road
Inuvik, Northwest Territories

Follow us on TwitterFacebook and Instagram
Web: Infrastructure Canada
@GNWT_INF

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Public Affairs and Communications, Department of Infrastructure, Government of the Northwest Territories, 867-767-9082, ext. 32025, INF_Communications@gov.nt.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Infrastructure Canada

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Inuvik/

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Jun 28, 2019, 11:00 ET