/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in Halifax/

HALIFAX, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, and Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; and the Honourable Kelly Regan, Minister of Community Services for Nova Scotia.

Date: Friday, August 9, 2019



Time: 12:30 p.m. ADT



Location: Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market (The Galley, 2nd Floor)

1209 Marginal Road

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Kelly Rose, Develop Nova Scotia, 902-222-6297, media@develops.ca; Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

