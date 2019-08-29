/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Gold River/

GOLD RIVER, NS, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding energy improvements to homes in Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw communities with the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; Hugh MacKay, Member of Legislative Assembly for Chester–St. Margaret's on behalf of the Honourable Derek Mombourquette, Minister of Energy and Mines; and Chief Paul Prosper, Energy Lead for the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs.

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2019



Time: 2:30 p.m. ADT



Location: The Acadia First Nation Gold River Community Centre

83 Pennell Road

Chester Basin, Nova Scotia

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Kendra Wilcox, Acting Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 343-549-8856, kendra.wilcox@canada.ca; Gary Andrea, Media Relations Advisor, Nova Scotia Department of Energy and Mines, 902-456-6196, Gary.andrea@novascotia.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

