/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Glace Bay/

GLACE BAY, NS, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important event regarding wastewater infrastructure with the Honourable Rodger Cuzner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, and the Honourable Mark Eyking, Member of Parliament for Sydney–Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Geoff MacLellan, Nova Scotia Minister of Business, on behalf of the Honourable Chuck Porter, Nova Scotia Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing; the Honourable Derek Mombourquette, Nova Scotia Minister of Energy; and Cecil Clarke, Mayor of Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m. ADT



Location: The Savoy Theatre

116 Commercial Street

Glace Bay, NS

