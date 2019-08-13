/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Eskasoni/ Français
Aug 13, 2019, 06:00 ET
ESKASONI, NS, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Stephen McNeil, Premier of Nova Scotia; and Eskasoni Chief Leroy Denny.
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
|
Time:
|
11:00 a.m. (Media are asked to arrive at 10:45 a.m.)
|
Location:
|
Eskasoni Band Office
|
65 Minimal Drive
|
Eskasoni, Nova Scotia
For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Andrew Preeper, Province of Nova Scotia, 902-222-0266, andrew.preeper@novascotia.ca; Steve Parsons, General Manager Eskasoni Corporate Division, 902-549-5470, steveparsons@eskasoni.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
