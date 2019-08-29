/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in Eel River Bar/

EEL RIVER BAR, NB, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska–Restigouche; the Honourable Jake Stewart, Minister of Aboriginal Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Andrea Anderson-Mason, Minister of Justice; and Sacha LaBillois, Chief of Eel River Bar First Nation.

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2019



Time: 12:00 p.m. (noon) ADT



Location: Aboriginal Heritage Gardens

2 Route 280 Highway

Eel River Bar First Nation, New Brunswick

