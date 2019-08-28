/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Edmonton/

EDMONTON, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre; and Edmonton City Councillor Bev Esslinger, on behalf of Mayor Don Iveson.

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m. (MDT)



Location: TELUS World of Science Edmonton

Main Lobby

11211 142 Street North West

Edmonton, AB

