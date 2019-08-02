/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in East Hawkesbury/ Français

EAST HAWKESBURY, ON, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry–Prescott–Russell, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; and His Worship Robert Kirby, Mayor of the Township of East Hawkesbury.

Date:

Friday, August 2, 2019


Time:

10:00 a.m. EDT


Location:

Centre communautaire de Chute-à-Blondeau

2005 Principale Street

Chute-à-Blondeau, Ontario

