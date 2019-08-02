/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in East Hawkesbury/

EAST HAWKESBURY, ON, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry–Prescott–Russell, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; and His Worship Robert Kirby, Mayor of the Township of East Hawkesbury.

Date: Friday, August 2, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT



Location: Centre communautaire de Chute-à-Blondeau

2005 Principale Street

Chute-à-Blondeau, Ontario

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Luc Lalonde, Chief Administrative Officer, Township of East Hawkesbury, 613-674-2170 extension 1006, llalonde@easthawkesbury.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

