/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in East Hawkesbury/ Français
Aug 02, 2019, 06:00 ET
EAST HAWKESBURY, ON, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry–Prescott–Russell, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; and His Worship Robert Kirby, Mayor of the Township of East Hawkesbury.
Date:
Friday, August 2, 2019
Time:
10:00 a.m. EDT
Location:
Centre communautaire de Chute-à-Blondeau
2005 Principale Street
Chute-à-Blondeau, Ontario
Web: Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Luc Lalonde, Chief Administrative Officer, Township of East Hawkesbury, 613-674-2170 extension 1006, llalonde@easthawkesbury.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
