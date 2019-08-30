/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Dorion Township/ Français

Infrastructure Canada

Aug 30, 2019, 06:00 ET

DORION, ON, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce and Labour, and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Superior North; and Ed Chambers, Reeve of the Township of Dorion.

Date:              

Friday, August 30, 2019


Time:             

10:00 a.m. EDT


Location:      

Township of Dorion Municipal Office

Town Hall Boardroom

170 Dorion Loop Road

Dorion, ON

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

