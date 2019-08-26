/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Chipman/

CHIPMAN, NB, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the construction and upgrades of road, water and wastewater projects with Pat Finnigan, Member of Parliament for Miramichi–Grand Lake, on behalf of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan; and His Worship Carson Atkinson, Mayor of the Village of Chipman.

Date: Monday, August 26, 2019



Time: 11:00 a.m. ADT



Location: Heritage Centre

240 Main Street

Chipman, New Brunswick

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Paul Bradley, Director of Communications, Corporate Communications Unit, Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, 506-453-4138, paul.bradley@gnb.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

