/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Chipman/

Aug 26, 2019, 05:00 ET
CHIPMAN, NB, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the construction and upgrades of road, water and wastewater projects with Pat Finnigan, Member of Parliament for Miramichi–Grand Lake, on behalf of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan; and His Worship Carson Atkinson, Mayor of the Village of Chipman.
Date:
Monday, August 26, 2019
Time:
11:00 a.m. ADT
Location:
Heritage Centre
For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Paul Bradley, Director of Communications, Corporate Communications Unit, Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, 506-453-4138, paul.bradley@gnb.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
