/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Charlottetown/

Aug 12, 2019, 06:00 ET
CHARLOTTETOWN, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding public transit infrastructure with Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan; the Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, and Mike Cassidy, owner of T3 Transit.
Date:
Monday, August 12, 2019
Time:
10:00 a.m. ADT
Location:
Studio 1 at the Confederation Centre of the Arts
