/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Bridgewater/

BRIDGEWATER, NS, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding green infrastructure investments with the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Member of Parliament for South Shore-St. Margaret's and the Honourable Mark Furey, Minister of Justice on behalf of the Honourable Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Lunenburg.

Date:

Thursday, August 1, 2019


Time:

2:00 p.m. (ADT)


Location:

Lunenburg County Lifestyle Centre
135 North Park Street
Bridgewater, Nova Scotia

Web: Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Krista Higdon, Media Relations Advisor, NS Dept. of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Tel: (902) 722-1461, Cell:(902) 220-6619, Krista.Higdon@novascotia.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

