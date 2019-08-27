/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Batchewana First Nation of Ojibways/ Français
Aug 27, 2019, 08:30 ET
BATCHEWANA FIRST NATION OF OJIBWAYS, ON, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; and Chief Dean Sayers, Batchewana First Nation of Ojibways.
Date:
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Time:
2:00 p.m. CDT
Location:
Batchewana First Nation Administration Office
For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Alexandra Syrette, Communications Coordinator, Batchewana First Nation of Ojibways, 705-255-8407, Communications@batchewana.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
