/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Inauguration Ceremony for the Samuel De Champlain Bridge/

MONTREAL, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an historic event with the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, workers who contributed to the project, dignitaries and other invited guests to celebrate the opening of the Samuel De Champlain Bridge.

Date: Friday, June 28, 2019



Time: 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Location: 900 Rue Riverside, Saint-Lambert, QC J4P 3P2 (Champlain College)



Schedule:



8:00 to 8:45 a.m.: Arrival and registration at departure location noted above





9:00 a.m.: Departure of media bus for event location on the cable-stayed portion of the southern bridge corridor





10: 00 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.: Official ceremony program





11:25 to 11:55 a.m.: Media availability (opportunity for individual interviews)





12:10 p.m.: Media bus returns to departure location

*NOTE: Confirmation of attendance is required by Thursday, June 27 at 12 p.m. (by email): infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Only individuals on the list of confirmed media will be allowed to attend.

Security equipment is not required however, the event is outside. Please dress appropriately for the weather conditions.

There will be drinking water on- site, as well as toilets.

For further information: Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, Tel.: 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca; Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Tel.: 613-697-3778, Email: ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca

