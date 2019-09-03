/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Important announcement with Canada and the Canadian Roots Exchange/ Français
Sep 03, 2019, 07:00 ET
SASKATOON, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important announcement with the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Max FineDay, Executive Director of Canadian Roots Exchange.
Date: September 3, 2019
Time: 11:15 a.m. (CST)
Where:
Gordon Oakes Red Bear Student Centre
University of Saskatchewan
5 Campus Drive
Saskatoon, SK
S7N 5A5
Follow us on Twitter:
Minister Carolyn Bennett
GovCan - Indigenous
(https://twitter.com/GCIndigenous)
SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC)
For further information: Matthew Dillon-Leitch, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, 819-997-0002; Eagleclaw Thom, Communications Manager, Canadian Roots Exchange, 306-581-7455, eagleclaw@canadianroots.ca; CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca
Share this article