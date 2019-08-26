/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Important announcement with Canada and Snuneymuxw First Nation/

NANAIMO, BC, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important announcement with the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Chief Michael Wyse of Snuneymuxw First Nation.

Date: August 26, 2019



Time: 11:30 a.m. (PDT)



Where: Community Gym

Snuneymuxw First Nation

1145 Totem Road

Nanaimo, BC

V9R 1H1

For further information: Matthew Dillon-Leitch, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, 819-997-0002; CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca; Tara White, Snuneymuxw First Nation, 250-713-4231; Erralyn Thomas, Snuneymuxw First Nation, 250-740-1654

