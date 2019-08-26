/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Important announcement with Canada and Snuneymuxw First Nation/ Français
Aug 26, 2019, 09:00 ET
NANAIMO, BC, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important announcement with the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Chief Michael Wyse of Snuneymuxw First Nation.
Date:
August 26, 2019
Time:
11:30 a.m. (PDT)
Where:
Community Gym
