/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Important announcement with Canada and Snuneymuxw First Nation/

Aug 26, 2019, 09:00 ET

NANAIMO, BC, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important announcement with the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Chief Michael Wyse of Snuneymuxw First Nation.

Date:

August 26, 2019


Time:

11:30 a.m. (PDT)


Where:

Community Gym
Snuneymuxw First Nation
1145 Totem Road
Nanaimo, BC
V9R 1H1

For further information: Matthew Dillon-Leitch, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, 819-997-0002; CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca; Tara White, Snuneymuxw First Nation, 250-713-4231; Erralyn Thomas, Snuneymuxw First Nation, 250-740-1654

