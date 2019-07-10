/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Important announcement with Canada and Peguis First Nation/

Jul 10, 2019, 07:00 ET
WINNIPEG, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important announcement with the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Chief Glenn Hudson of Peguis First Nation.
Date: July 10, 2019
Time: 4:30 p.m. (CDT)
Where: 1075 Portage Avenue
Winnipeg, MB
R3G 0R8
SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC)
For further information: Matthew Dillon-Leitch, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, 819-997-0002; CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca
