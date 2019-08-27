/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Important announcement with Canada and four of the Tiyt Tribe First Nations/ Français
Aug 27, 2019, 10:30 ET
HOPE, BC, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important announcement with the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Chief Clem Seymour of Seabird Island, Chief Ken Hansen of Yale First Nation, Chief Rhoda Peters of Chawathil First Nation and Siyá:m Shane James of Shxw'ōwhámel First Nation.
Date: August 27, 2019
Time: 12:30 p.m. (PDT)
Where: Ts'qo:ls Village (Telte Yet Campsite)
600 Water Ave,
Hope, BC
V0X 1L0
Follow us on Twitter:
Minister Carolyn Bennett
GovCan - Indigenous
(https://twitter.com/GCIndigenous)
SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC)
For further information: Matthew Dillon-Leitch, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, 819-997-0002, CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca
Share this article