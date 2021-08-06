TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement will hold a press conference to announce new measures to increase federal procurement opportunities for Indigenous businesses across Canada. She will be accompanied by Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, and Tabatha Bull, President and CEO of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.





Date: Friday, August 6, 2021



Time: 11 am (ET)







Location: Government of Canada (Ministers' Regional Office)



150 King Street West Suite 2400



Toronto, Ontario









Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that media pool their coverage of the press conference. Therefore, only one pool cameraperson will be allowed in the meeting room.

Dial-in: Media wishing to listen in and ask questions during the press conference must dial-in.

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/United States): 1-866-805-7923

Local dial-in number: 613-960-7518

Participant passcode: 1126715#

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: James Fitz-Morris, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Anita Anand, 613-698-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

