/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Government of Canada to announce investments in cleantech projects/

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce funding for Canadian cleantech companies across the country, ensuring Canada's continued global leadership in the industry.

Members of the media are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the event to sign in.

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2019



Time: 10:30 a.m. (ET)



Location: Savormetrics

Xerox Research Centre of Canada

2660 Speakman Drive

Mississauga, Ontario

