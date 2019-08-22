/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Government of Canada to announce investments in cleantech projects/ Français
Aug 22, 2019, 06:00 ET
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce funding for Canadian cleantech companies across the country, ensuring Canada's continued global leadership in the industry.
Members of the media are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the event to sign in.
Date:
Thursday, August 22, 2019
Time:
10:30 a.m. (ET)
Location:
Savormetrics
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Sustainable Development Technology Canada, media@sdtc.ca
