/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Government of Canada to announce high-speed Internet funding for rural communities in Ontario/

OTTAWA, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Marco Mendicino, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will be making a high-speed Internet funding announcement.

Date: Friday, August 16, 2019



Time: 11:00 a.m. (ET)



Location: Parry Sound Public Library

29 Mary Street

Parry Sound, Ontario

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: CanadianInnovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

Follow Infrastructure Canada on social media.

Twitter: @INFC_eng, Facebook: Infrastructure Canada – English, Instagram: @infragram_can

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Émilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, 1-877-250-7154 (toll-free), infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

