/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada invests in projects to improve gender equality in the justice system/

OTTAWA, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Nick Whalen, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will make an important announcement in support of women's organizations in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The details are as follows:

Date: July 18, 2019

Time: 11 a.m.

Location:

Newfoundland and Labrador Housing and Homelessness Network

Suite 100

77 Charter Avenue

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

All times are local.

