MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN TORONTO
Jun 18, 2024, 07:00 ET
TORONTO, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join Julie Dzerowicz, Member of Parliament for Davenport, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, along with the Honourable Michael Parsa, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, for the announcement.
Date:
June 18, 2024
Time:
1:00 p.m. ET
Location:
.Please RSVP to [email protected] for location details
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
For more information: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
