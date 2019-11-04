/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - CUPE education workers announce results of province-wide votes on central agreement/
Nov 04, 2019, 06:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) will appear at a news conference to announce the results of the province-wide ratification votes on the tentative central agreement reached on October 6.
WHO:
Laura Walton, President, CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions; a custodian, member of CUPE Local 1571; a parent with the West End Parents for Public Education; and Fred Hahn, President, CUPE Ontario.
WHAT:
Briefing on the details of the new agreement and on the next steps to address the impact of underfunding on Ontario's public education.
WHEN:
Monday, November 4 at 9 a.m.
WHERE:
Queen's Park Media Studio, Ontario Legislature, Queen's Park, Toronto
SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)
For further information: Daniel Tseghay, CUPE Communications, 647-220-9739
