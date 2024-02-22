MONTREAL, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and Chief Executive Officer, Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media Inc. and Hugues Simard, Chief Financial Officer, Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media Inc. will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024, at 10 AM, following the release of Quebecor Inc.'s consolidated results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Media are invited to access the call on a listen-only basis.

Conference call: Quebecor Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2023

consolidated results

Thursday, February 22nd, 2024, at 10 AM



Call-in number: 1-877-293-8052 (Canada-US) Participant code: 96614 #



Speakers: Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and Chief Executive Officer,

Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media Inc.;

Hugues Simard, Chief Financial Officer, Quebecor Inc. and

Quebecor Media Inc.

Anyone unable to attend this conference call may listen to the rebroadcast by phoning 1-877-293-8133 (Canada-US), conference access code 96614# and playback access code 0114269#. Available until May 22nd, 2024.

The conference call is also available in audio webcast on Quebecor's website at www.quebecor.com/en/investors/conferences-and-annual-meeting#Next-earnings-call

The Company

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A) (TSX: QBR.B) employs more than 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment, and entrepreneurship.

Visit our website: www.quebecor.com

Information: Communications department, Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media Inc. [email protected], 514 380-4572