/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Communauto in growth mode/

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Media representatives are invited to a reception that will mark a milestone in the development of Communauto, as the company celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The event will be held in the presence of:

Marie-Eve Proulx , Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister responsible for the regions of Chaudière-Appalaches, Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine;

, Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister responsible for the regions of Chaudière-Appalaches, Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine; Éric Alain Caldwell , Manager of Planning, Mobility and the Office de consultation publique on the Executive Committee of the City of Montreal ;

, Manager of Planning, Mobility and the Office de consultation publique on the Executive Committee of the ; André St-Pierre , Vice-President, Major Accounts , Investment and Financing, Investissement Québec;

, Vice-President, , Investment and Financing, Investissement Québec; Benoit Robert , president and founder of the carsharing company.

Date: Monday, September 23, 2019



Time: Starting at 4:30 pm



Location: Outdoor terrace facing the Centre for sustainable development

50, Sainte-Catherine West

Montreal

