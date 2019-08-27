/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities to visit Rimouski/ Français

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Aug 27, 2019, 07:00 ET

RIMOUSKI, QC, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities visits Rimouski to meet with business leaders in Rimouski and make an important infrastructure announcement for residents.

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2019

12 p.m.1 p.m.
Minister Champagne participates in a roundtable with members of the Rimouski business community  
OPEN TO MEDIA 
Café Bistro le Saint-Louis
97, rue St-Louis
Rimouski (Quebec)

2 p.m.3:15 p.m.
Minister Champagne makes an important announcement at the Université du Québec à Rimouski
OPEN TO MEDIA 
University of Québec at Rimouski
J-205, 300 Allée des Ursulines
Rimouski (Quebec)

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: or to arrange an interview with the Minister, please contact: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Infrastructure Canada

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities to visit Rimouski/

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Aug 27, 2019, 07:00 ET