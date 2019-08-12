/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities to make important infrastructure announcements in Newfoundland and Labrador/

ST. JOHN'S, Aug. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend important infrastructure events in St. John's and Paradise with the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

Date: Monday, August 12, 2019

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Minister Champagne makes an important infrastructure announcement

OPEN TO MEDIA

Cochrane Centre

42 Bannerman St.

St. John's, NL

1:00p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Minister Champagne visits Signal Hill

OPEN TO MEDIA

230 Signal Hill Rd.,

St. John's, NL

2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Minister Champagne makes an important infrastructure announcement

OPEN TO MEDIA

Splash Pad at Paradise Park

1 Sarah Davis Way

Paradise, NL

3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Minister Champagne visits road improvements made in Paradise

OPEN TO MEDIA

Intersection of Clearview Heights and Topsail Drive

Paradise, NL

