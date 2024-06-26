/R E P E A T -- Martin Imbleau to Highlight Canada's Rapid Passenger Rail Project at the 2024 Great Lakes Sustainable Growth Forum/

Keynote Speech to Focus on the Need for a Fast, Dedicated Passenger Rail service in the Quebec City – Toronto Corridor

MONTRÉAL, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - VIA HFR is pleased to invite media representatives to a keynote speech by Martin Imbleau, Chief Executive Officer, on the development of a fast, frequent, and reliable passenger rail network connecting Québec City and Toronto. This project will contribute to Canada's Net-Zero transition plan by providing a resilient transportation alternative, thereby supporting the Council of the Great Lakes Region sustainable development's objectives.

This in-person luncheon, will take place on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Mr. Imbleau will take the stage at 12:45 p.m. to share the project's advancements, discuss the opportunities of intercity rail transportation, and emphasize the necessity of a fast, reliable, and frequent rail solution in the corridor to contribute to the long-term environmental sustainability and economic resilience of the region.

Following his conference, Mr. Imbleau will participate in a discussion hosted by Mr. Mark Fisher, Chief Executive Officer of the Council of the Great Lakes.

Date: Wednesday, June 26, 2024



Location: The Quay

100, Queens Quay East

3rd Floor

Toronto, Ontario

M5E 1Y3



Time: 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.



RSVP: To register for the conference, please confirm your attendance with Jason Chapman, Manager of Media Relations for the Toronto Region Board of Trade, at [email protected]

Media Availability:

Mr. Imbleau will be available for interviews and media inquiries following the discussion with Mr. Fisher. To schedule an interview, please contact Benoit Bourdeau at (438) 868-8476 or by email at [email protected]

