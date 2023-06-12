EXPERIENCE A GLAMOROUS ADVENTURE AT THE MUSÉE NATIONAL DES BEAUX-ARTS DU QUÉBEC!

QUÉBEC, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Discover the rich and diverse creativity of Lee Alexander McQueen (1969-2010), a towering presence in British fashion, through unique encounters with art. Known as the enfant terrible of fashion, McQueen's collections display daring, know-how, and innovation.

A. McQueen, Woman's Dress from the Plato’s Atlantis collection, Spring/Summer 2010, LACMA, gift from the Collection of Regina J. Drucker. Photo: © Museum Associates/LACMA // A. McQueen, Woman's Dress (detail) from the Plato’s Atlantis collection, Spring/Summer 2010, LACMA, gift from the Collection of Regina J. Drucker. Photo: © Museum Associates/LACMA // Manuel Cipriano Gomes Mafra, Urn, c. 1865-1887, LACMA, gift of Barbara Barbara and Marty Frenkel. Photo: © Museum Associates/LACMA (CNW Group/Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec)

To illustrate the creative cycles of this genius, more than 225 items have been assembled, including 69 ensembles from the collection of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), part of a donation by Regina J. Drucker, twinned with works of art from the LACMA and the MNBAQ. The resulting fascinating dialogues constitute a key event both for fashionistas and art lovers.

WEDNESDAY,

JUNE 14, 2023, 10 A.M.

Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec

Grand Hall of the Pierre Lassonde Pavilion

179, Grande Allée Ouest

Québec (Québec) G1R 2H1

IT WILL BE POSSIBLE TO CONDUCT INTERVIEWS AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE PRESS VISIT WITH:

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), in collaboration with the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec, has organized the Alexander McQueen: Art Meets Fashion exhibition. The exhibition has received financial support from the Gouvernement du Québec and the Ville de Québec under the Entente de développement culturel. The Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec is a government corporation subsidized by the Québec government. The Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec is deeply grateful to its Foundation's partners and donors for their financial support in the production of this exhibition.

