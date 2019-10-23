/R E P E A T -- Invitation to the media - $32,000,000 and $2,500,000 - Big wins in Québec over the weekend - Come meet the Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 jackpot winners!/

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Members of the media are invited to come meet the $32,000,000 jackpot winners of the October 18 Lotto Max draw, as well as the $2,500,000 (shared jackpot) winners of the October 19 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, October 23, at 11 a.m. at Loto-Québec's head office, located at 500 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest in Montréal. Yves Corbeil will also be on hand to welcome the winners, their relatives and friends, and members of the press.

To attend the event, members of the media must confirm their attendance by contacting Annabelle Prévost-Leclerc at 514-499-5151 or annabelle.prevost-leclerc@loto-quebec.com.

Quick facts

What Meeting with the winners of the $32,000,000 Lotto Max jackpot and $2,500,000 Lotto 6/49 jackpot



When Wednesday, October 23, at 11 a.m.



Where Loto-Québec head office

500 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest

Montréal, Québec H3A 3G6

