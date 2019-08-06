/R E P E A T -- Invitation to media - Announcement regarding Government of Canada funding to support the promotion of Quebec tourism outside the province/

LAVAL, QC, Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Yves Robillard, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin, will announce funding for Aventure Écotourisme Québec (the Association des professionnels d'aventure et d'écotourisme du Québec).

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

The MP will take questions from the media after the announcement.

Press conference date:

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Time:

2:00 p.m.

Location:

Centre d'exploration du Parc de la Rivière des Mille-Îles

Salle du Bout du monde (2nd floor)

345 Sainte-Rose Boulevard

Laval, Quebec

H7L 1M7



SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca