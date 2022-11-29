BURLINGTON, ON, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada urges all customers who own METALLISK espresso maker for cooktop 0.4L with the stainless-steel safety valve, date stamps between 2040 and 2204 (yyww), to stop using it and to contact IKEA for a full refund.

IKEA recalls METALLISK espresso maker for cooktop 0.4L with stainless steel safety valve, date stamps between 2040 and 2204 (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)

Safety is a top priority for IKEA. All our products are tested and comply with applicable standards and legislation. Despite this, due to an increased risk of the product bursting during use, we are recalling METALLISK espresso maker for cooktop 0.4L with the stainless-steel safety valve, date stamps between 2040 and 2204 (yyww). The risk has increased after a change of material and construction of the safety valve therefore only the products with the stainless-steel safety valve (silver/grey in color), are included in the recall. No other units are affected by this recall.

METALLISK espresso maker for cooktop 0.4L with the stainless-steel safety valve, date stamps between 2040 and 2204 (yyww), can be returned to any IKEA store for a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required and there is no limit to when the product can be returned.

For more information, please visit www.IKEA.ca or contact IKEA toll-free at 1-800-661-9807.

IKEA apologizes for any inconvenience this recall may cause.

