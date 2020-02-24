/R E P E A T -- Hey, Stoney Creek. We're rolling into the neighbourhood/

STONEY CREEK, ON, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Tokyo Smoke is opening its doors at 2257 Rymal Road East, and you do not want to miss it! An Ontario licensee has partnered with Tokyo Smoke, Canada's award-winning, design focused cannabis retailer to bring the brand's retail experience to the heart of Stoney Creek's rapidly growing neighbourhood of Elfrida. The store's grand opening will take place on Monday, February 24 at 9:00 a.m.

We invite you to come check out this ultramodern, 1,881 sq ft location for an introduction to the Tokyo Smoke brand, and an intimate, up-close look at our immersive shopping experience.

This store opening marks the first legal recreational cannabis store in the Stoney Creek community, and the Tokyo Smoke Rymal store team looks forward to meeting the neighbours and creating a hub for adult recreational cannabis education and culture.

Grand opening details:

Location: 2257 Rymal Road East, Unit D-1

Date: Monday, February 24

Time: Doors will open at 9:00 a.m.

What's the party plan?

Light refreshments and goodies for guests

The opportunity to ask store staff all of your burning questions

Browse through an array of softgels, oils, edibles, vapes, and dried flower products along with a variety of accessories available for purchase

All guests will be required to show ID as proof they are legal age of consumption in the province of Ontario.

SOURCE Tokyo Smoke

For further information: questions or media requests, please contact: Karen Richter, [email protected], 437-239-2831