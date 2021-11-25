/R E P E A T -- Greenrise Global's Supports Germany's Approach to Cannabis Legalization for Adult Use/

BERLIN and ERFURT, Germany, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Greenrise Global Brands Inc. (formerly AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc.) (Frankfurt: C4T) (ISIN: CA39540L1085) (CSE: XCX) ("Greenrise Global") would like to comment on the German coalition government's (SPD, Alliance 90/The Greens and FDP) announcement to legalize the sale of cannabis for consumption purposes to adults in licensed stores with the objective to control quality and ensure the protection of minors.

With a population of over 83 million and the world's fourth-largest economy, Germany will be the third country to legalize adult-use and only the second G-7 nation to do so and the first on the European continent.

The Institute for Competition Economics (DICE) at the Heinrich Heine University in Duesseldorf, and commissioned by the German hemp association, found that legalizing cannabis could lead to additional tax revenues of more than €4.7 billion per year and create roughly 27,000 new jobs.

Greenrise Global operates in the CBD wellbeing consumer and medical cannabis markets in Germany.

Dr. Stefan Feuerstein, President and Director of Greenrise Global, commented, "Our strategy is to be a leader in the German cannabis market and to build one of the most experienced management teams specifically to capitalize on this opportunity. Our executive team experience includes successfully bidding and building Germany's first medical cultivation facility and building one of the leading medical cannabis companies."

Mr. Hendrik Knopp, Director of Greenrise Global, commented, "Vision, leadership and ability to execute will define who leads in Germany. Greenrise Global was created with the vision to be a German leader. Our ability to import cannabis from within and outside Europe into Germany and our nationwide pharmaceutical supply and sales network in addition to our knowledge and customer base in wellbeing and medical uniquely position us to lead."

About Greenrise Global Brands Inc.

Greenrise Global helps people realize the beneficial properties of cannabis. Greenrise Global is a Canadian publicly traded corporation with two German operating subsidiaries: Greenrise GmbH ("Greenrise Wellbeing") and AMP Alternative Medical Products GmbH ("AMP"). Greenrise Wellbeing is a CBD wellness firm based in Hamburg, with brands including Herbify and CANAVEX® in its portfolio. AMP is based in Erfurt and supplies medical cannabis products to pharmacies across Germany, including medical cannabis brands from Aphria, Bedrocan, Little Green Pharma and AMP's branded line of products and sold through its nationwide sale team. AMP complies with the German Narcotic Drug Act (BtMG) and the Free State of Thuringia's regulatory requirements, ensuring that products imported from around the world and sold in Germany meet the European Union's Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) standard.

For more information about Greenrise Global, please visit www.greenriseglobal.com

