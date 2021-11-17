/R E P E A T -- Greenrise Global's Medical Cannabis Subsidiary Announces the Introduction of its Dronabinol Product to the German Market/

BERLIN and ERFURT, Germany, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Greenrise Global Brands Inc.'s (formerly AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc.) (Frankfurt: C4T) (ISIN: CA39540L1085) (CSE: XCX), wholly-owned subsidiary, AMP Alternative Medical Products GmbH ("AMP"), a pharmaceutical supplier of medical cannabis products to German pharmacies, announces the launch of a new dronabinol medical cannabis product available in pharmacies beginning in January 2022.

Dronabinol is pure Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and is registered as an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API).

AMP's dronabinol product is "Made in Germany." It will be offered at a competitive price and completes AMP's product portfolio supporting any therapy requiring medicinal cannabis products for the growing range of therapies approaches being prescribed by a growing number of doctors.

Dronabinol has been a prominent medical cannabis product in Germany for many years, and it is frequently prescribed by doctors for pain management. In comparison to the procedure of preparing vaporized forms of medicinal cannabis, many patients find dronabinol prescriptions easier to ingest. Doctors believe that the THC concentration of dronabinol is more accurate than that of flowers or extracts, making dosage monitoring easier. Pharmacists use Dronabinol to fill doctor-prescribed medicine prescriptions for patients, usually in the form of drops or solutions.

Dronabinol is Germany's most often prescribed medical cannabis product, accounting for 35% of all medical cannabis prescriptions and €46.5 million in sales in 2020. In Germany, total medical cannabis sales of reimbursed prescriptions totaled €165 million, accounting for almost 90% of the medical cannabis market in 2020.

AMP's national sales team is presently receiving training with medical professionals to learn about the benefits of dronabinol for doctors' patients and prescription preparation methods for pharmacists.

AMP selected a German partner as its dronabinol supplier. Doctors and pharmacists can find more information about the product or order on the AMP website: https://amp-eu.com/doccheck-login

"We are expecting strong sales from this new product as dronabinol is well known to doctors and insurance companies who often reimburse dronabinol prescriptions," said Dr. Stefan Feuerstein, Managing Director of AMP, and President and Director of Greenrise Global. AMP's dronabinol product offers the best quality for patients and the best value for pharmacists and insurance companies compared to the limited number of other products in the market currently."

About Greenrise Global Brands Inc.

Greenrise Global helps people realize the beneficial properties of cannabis. Greenrise Global is a Canadian publicly traded corporation with two German operating subsidiaries: Greenrise GmbH ("Greenrise Wellbeing") and AMP Alternative Medical Products GmbH ("AMP"). Greenrise Wellbeing is a CBD wellness firm based in Hamburg, with brands including Herbify and CANAVEX® in its portfolio. AMP is based in Erfurt and supplies medical cannabis products to pharmacies across Germany, including medical cannabis brands from Aphria, Bedrocan, Little Green Pharma and AMP's branded line of products and sold through its nationwide sale team. AMP complies with the German Narcotic Drug Act (BtMG) and the Free State of Thuringia's regulatory requirements, ensuring that products imported from around the world and sold in Germany meet the European Union's Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) standard.

For more information about Greenrise Global, please visit www.greenriseglobal.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business plans and milestones and the timing thereof. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements do not guarantee future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

For further information: GREENRISE GLOBAL'S CONTACT: Investor Relations: [email protected], +1 236-833-1602; Media Inquiries: Valeria Bravo, Corporate and Media Communications, [email protected], +1 604-689-7533; AMP Pharmacy Sales: Robert Schenk, Sales Director and Marketing Head, [email protected], +49 01 5172 844 643