MONTRÉAL, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from noon to 2:00 p.m., GardaWorld will hold its National Open House dedicated to veterans and their family members as well as reservists looking for employment.

"Veterans are valued employees at GardaWorld, and we are proud to be able to rely on their skills and expertise," said Jean-Luc Meunier, President and Chief Operating Officer, Security Services, Canada. "We share with them values of respect, integrity, courage, and trust, and we have always made a point of supporting them through various initiatives."

Several GardaWorld locations across Canada will be opening their doors to veterans and reservists who wish to learn more about the security industry and the challenging and rewarding employment opportunities within the company. We have positions available for both security guards and cash couriers. There will also be representatives from TalentWorld, our specialized recruitment and placement business unit, on hand for a variety of jobs that may be of interest.

The participating cities and branches are:

For more information, please contact Aurélie Boffredo at [email protected]

Candidates who cannot attend in person can apply by clicking here.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, employing more than 120,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust, and respect, GardaWorld offers sophisticated and tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to conducting business and keeping communities safe, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care, and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld is proud to be the long-standing security partner of choice to some of the most prominent brands, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit https://www.garda.com/.

