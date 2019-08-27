/R E P E A T -- Exclusive invitation: Get the scoop on Videotron's Helix, the new way to manage home entertainment and devices/

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Videotron invites you to experience its new Helix technological platform and preview its capabilities at the launch on Tuesday, August 27, 10 a.m.

Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron, will present the main features of the innovative system that promises to strengthen Videotron's position as a leader in technology and customer experience.