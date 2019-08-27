/R E P E A T -- Exclusive invitation: Get the scoop on Videotron's Helix, the new way to manage home entertainment and devices/ Français
Aug 27, 2019, 06:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Videotron invites you to experience its new Helix technological platform and preview its capabilities at the launch on Tuesday, August 27, 10 a.m.
Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron, will present the main features of the innovative system that promises to strengthen Videotron's position as a leader in technology and customer experience.
You will then be invited on a discovery journey into the Helix ecosystem.
What:
Press conference and demonstration of Helix's features
* Photo, video and interview opportunities will be available
Who:
Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron, accompanied by experts who worked on the development of Helix
Date:
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Time:
10 a.m.
Address:
612 Saint-Jacques St.
19th floor
Montréal, Québec
H3C 4M8
SOURCE Videotron
