/R E P E A T -- Exclusive invitation: Get the scoop on Videotron's Helix, the new way to manage home entertainment and devices/ Français

News provided by

Videotron

Aug 27, 2019, 06:00 ET

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Videotron invites you to experience its new Helix technological platform and preview its capabilities at the launch on Tuesday, August 27, 10 a.m.

Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron, will present the main features of the innovative system that promises to strengthen Videotron's position as a leader in technology and customer experience.

Exclusive invitation (CNW Group/Videotron)
Exclusive invitation (CNW Group/Videotron)

You will then be invited on a discovery journey into the Helix ecosystem.

What:

Press conference and demonstration of Helix's features

* Photo, video and interview opportunities will be available


Who:

Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron, accompanied by experts who worked on the development of Helix


Date:

Tuesday, August 27, 2019


Time:

10 a.m.



Address: 

612 Saint-Jacques St.

19th floor

Montréal, Québec

H3C 4M8

Please confirm your attendance and indicate whether you are interested in arranging an interview with Jean-François Pruneau by Monday, August 26.

SOURCE Videotron

For further information: Information and confirmation: Valérie Lavoie, Massy Forget Langlois Public Relations, 514 842-2455, ext. 21, vlavoie@mflrp.ca

Related Links

www.videotron.com

Organization Profile

Videotron

Videotron (www.videotron.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in cable television, interactive multimedia development, Internet access, cable telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in...

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Exclusive invitation: Get the scoop on Videotron's Helix, the new way to manage home entertainment and devices/

News provided by

Videotron

Aug 27, 2019, 06:00 ET