/R E P E A T -- Compensation Now Open for Leases by Crown Crest, Simply Green, Utilebill, Sandpiper, or HCSI/

LONDON, ON, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The compensation process is now open for consumers who dealt with Crown Crest, Simply Green, Utilebill, Sandpiper, or HCSI for a home equipment lease like a furnace, air or water filter, air conditioner, or water heater.

The plaintiffs were successful in the class action and obtained a settlement. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved the settlement.

The settlement includes a $17,000,000 compensation component and the possibility of cancelling some leases that are still ongoing.

Those who previously paid to exit their lease are eligible to receive some or all of their money back under the settlement.

Those who faced difficulties over their lease can request a cancellation of their lease.

Claim Deadline Reminder:

The settlement includes consumers anywhere in Canada who were party to an HVAC equipment lease with Crown Crest, Simply Green, Sandpiper, or HCSI between July 17, 2013, and January 15, 2025.

The deadline to submit a claim is October 2, 2025 , through the official claims portal: HVACLeasingSettlement.com

Please review the Court approved notice here.

To learn more about the class action and settlement, please visit our website: https://www.sotosclassactions.com/cases/crown-crest-leasing/

For more information on how to submit a claim, please visit: HVACLeasingSettlement.com

For assistance, those affected can call the claims administrator: 1-833-419-4822.

